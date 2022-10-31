Positivity rate of Covid dips to 0.55%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection dropped to 21 on Monday from what stood at 36 on Sunday. State sees no Covid deaths for the ninth consecutive day on Monday which gives a psychological boost to the health department officials.

Daily cases remained at 33 on Friday from what stood at 43 on Thursday. The figure was registered at 45 on Wednesday. State has so far administered around 7,30,27,797 first doses of Covid vaccine and around 6,49,28,109 crore second doses cumulatively till Monday. The Covid positivity rate dropped to 0.55 per cent on Monday from what was registered at 0.74 per cent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.86 per cent on Thursday and 1.02 per cent on Wednesday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,527 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,18,020 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,95,851 people have been recovered. Around 3,808 samples were tested in the

state Monday.