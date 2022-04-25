Positivity rate increases to 0.46% in past 24 hours

KOLKATA: The number of daily infected cases in Bengal has not so far seen any significant increase when Covid curve in the country is going up. Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent for over a period of two weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.94 percent.



Bengal has seen a slight rise in daily Covid infection with 41 fresh cases being reported on Sunday while on Saturday the figure stood at 31. The figure stood at 40 on Friday. Daily infection remained at 26 on Thursday and 28 and 23 on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. Covid positivity rate has gone up to 0.46 percent on Sunday from what stood at 0.33 percent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.39 percent on Friday and 0.27 percent on Thursday. The figure remained at 0.28 percent on Wednesday and 0.25 percent on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that the first phase of sentinel survey which will start from April 27 and it will be done on a random basis on asymptomatic people and pregnant women. The State Health Department has again decided to resume sentinel surveys which will be performed between April 27 and 29. It will be carried out at hospitals level in 28 health districts of Bengal. The survey will be done on 400 samples collected from every health district. The decision has been taken as the infection rate in the country is rising.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,556. State has so far registered 20,18,012 infected cases till Sunday. As many as 2,49,94,584 samples have been examined so far, including 8,903 which were done on Saturday. The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.94 per cent on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday's figure. No Covid death occurred on Sunday while on Saturday the state saw one death. Around 73,159 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Sunday.