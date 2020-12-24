Positivity rate drops to 7.95%, recovery rate stands at 95.35%

Kolkata: Single day Covid infection in Bengal once again remains at the lower side on Wednesday as 1,628 fresh cases were found in the past 24 hours. As many as 41,067 samples were tested on Wednesday.



The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 95.35 percent which is the highest so far. The total number of infected patients has so far reached 5,41,624 out of which around 5,16,462 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

The percentage of Covid positive cases out of total sample tests in the past 24 hours stands at 7.95. As many as 2,153 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past

24 hours.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her speech at Bangla Sangeet Mela urged the people of Bengal to remain cautious during the winter season as many people avoid washing hands more frequently due to cold. She also mentioned that people often catch cold this time of the year. Some of them develop fever. Some of them may test positive if they undergo Covid sample tests.

She again warned that people should wear masks. One should take care of himself/herself in this situation. The nature of coronavirus is changing and lockdown is again imposed in Europe. Two UK returned passengers tested positive for the virus, Banerjee

stated.

Bengal has carried out a total 68,16,965 sample tests so far. Around 34 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,473 so far. Fresh cases in Kolkata stands at 414 on Wednesday.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,20,917.

The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,14,191 out of which 403 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 6. South 24-Parganas has registered 77 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,499.

Hooghly has witnessed 99 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,958. Howrah has so far seen a total 34,063 Covid cases so far out of which 101 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has registered 54 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,422. Nadia has witnessed 99 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,138.