Positivity rate drops to 7.90%; about 1,954 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Single day Covid infected cases dropped to 1,541 on Friday while around 1,954 patients have been released from the hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered.



Bengal has carried out 40,089 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tests across the state to 68,96,967 so far. The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 95.54 percent. The total number of infected patients has so far reached 5,44,755 out of which around 5,20,470 patients have already been released from the hospitals. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of total sample tests in the past 24 hours stands at 7.90.

Around 31 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,536 so far. Around 347 fresh cases have been detected in the city on Friday. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,21,660. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,14,925 out of which 376 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 7 on Friday. South 24-Parganas has registered 75 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,661.

Hooghly has witnessed 64 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,103. Howrah has so far seen a total 34,213 Covid cases so far out of which 76 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has registered 64 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,538. Nadia has witnessed 71 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,265.

The health department has already addressed 15,05,182 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number. Around 1,615 queries have been addressed in the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,46,697 people have been given telemedicine consultations in the state till December 24 out of which 1,278 people received consultations on Thursday. As many as 2,41,747 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.

As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional and as many as 13,588 earmarked Covid beds have been dedicated for the treatment in the state so far. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds are currently functional for Covid. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 14.32 per cent on Friday. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been dedicated for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.