Positivity rate dips to 7.01%, recovery rate at 97.37%

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday registered 193 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally to 5,71,371. As many as 5,56,370 out of the total infected patients have already been released from various hospitals out of which 289 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.



The recovery rate has gone up to 97.37 per cent on Sunday while the percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.01. Bengal has so far carried out 81,50,715 Covid sample tests till Sunday out of which 22,365 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Five people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,207.

Kolkata has seen one death in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered two deaths in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,081 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,488 people so far. Kolkata has seen 48 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,180 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,131 out of which 46 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 14 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,042. Hooghly has witnessed 13 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,492. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,593 Covid cases so far out of which 12 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

The State Health department has addressed 15,52,872 general queries till now out of which around 811 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,75,542 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 6 out of which 310 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,83,899 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 309 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.

There are still around 200 safe homes operational across the state. The total number of beds in Safe Homes stands at 11,507.

Around 5 patients are currently in Safe Homes. The total number of people currently in home quarantine is 55,876. Around 13,84,086 people have been released from home quarantine so far.