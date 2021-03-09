Positivity rate dips to 6.62%

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen 215 fresh Covid cases across the state in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected people to 5,76,838 so far.



Around 5,63,403 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far out of which 221 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate has gone up to 97.67 percent on Monday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.62. Bengal has so far carried out 87,13,265 Covid samples till Monday out of which 14,412 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State has seen two deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah and North 24-Parganas each have reported one death.

Kolkata registers no death for four consecutive days.

Around 3,102 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,514 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 69 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,991 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,582 out of which 63 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 8 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,297.

Hooghly has witnessed 3 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,698. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,961 Covid cases so far out of which 21 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has reported 18,481 cases so far out of which 6 reported in the past 24 hours. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 2 and 7 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. So far, over 16 lakh people have been inoculated in the state.