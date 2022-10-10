Positivity rate dips to 2.96%; 1 Covid death reported in a day

KOLKATA: Covid positivity rate in Bengal slightly dropped on Monday with the figure registered at 2.96 per cent while on Sunday it stood at 3.09 per cent.



The number of daily infected cases also went down on Monday as 100 fresh cases were detected.

On Sunday, 171 new cases were reported in the state. Daily Covid curve went up to 243 on Saturday. Covid positivity rate had jumped to 4.11 per cent on Saturday from what was registered at 2.81 per cent on Friday. Covid positivity remained at 3.41 per cent on Sashthi and 3.61 per cent on Panchami.

One Covid death was reported on Monday, unchanged from Sunday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,516 Covid death tolls so far.

Bengal has so far seen 21,15,959 Covid cases out of which around 20,92,752 people have been recovered. Around 3,374 samples were tested in the state on Monday.

State has so far carried out 26,559,602 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 250 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.90 per cent on Monday.