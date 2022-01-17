Positivity rate dips to 27.73%; over 5K booster doses given in a day

Kolkata: State administered 5,043 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens on Sunday. As many as 10,534 doses have been administered on youths in the age group 15-18 on Sunday.



Bengal has cumulatively administered over 11.39 crore doses so far since the immunisation drive began out of which around 74,814 doses were administered on Sunday.

State has seen a substantial drop in daily Covid infection on Sunday with 14,938 cases being reported. On Saturday the daily infected cases remained at 19,064. The figure stood at 22,645 on Friday.

The total number of infected cases reached 18,97,699 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 17,17,306 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

Fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.06 on Sunday. The positivity rate also dropped to 27.73 per cent on Sunday from 29.52 percent on Saturday. The recovery rate in the state remained at 90.49 percent on Sunday.

The number of fatalities on Sunday dropped to 36 from 39 on Saturday. The total death toll has gone up to 20,088 on Sunday.

Kolkata on Sunday registered 3,893 new Covid cases and the total number of infected cases in the city so far reached 4,28,731.

Out of this, around 3,71,803 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 12 people died of Covid in Kolkata on Sunday.

Around 5,413 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. North 24-parganas registered 2,565 fresh cases on Sunday. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,85,224 out of which around 3,49,950 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. South 24-Parganas has seen 1,029 new cases on Sunday, Howrah 684, Hooghly 745, West Burdwan 635, Birbhum 776, Nadia 536.

Around 53,876 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. The health department increased the number of daily sample tests as there has been a surge in Covid cases recently. State has so far carried out 2,23,27,098 sample tests. The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 58:42 on Sunday.

The occupancy of Covid beds in the state stood at 6.22 percent on Sunday. There are around 11,507 beds in Safe Homes.

The number of people currently in home isolation stood at 1,56,605 on Sunday.