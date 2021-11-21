Positivity rate dips below 2%; active cases stand at 8,020

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases have gone up to 727 on Sunday from what remained at 725 on Saturday. State registered 877 new cases on Friday.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,09,845 on Sunday out of which 15,82,442 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered.

Meanwhile, state administered around 1,41,792 doses on Sunday taking the total doses administered in Bengal so far to 8,74,28,381 till Sunday. Around 6,14,43,875 first doses were administered so far in the state while around 2,59,84,506 second doses have been administered.

Covid positivity rate in Bengal again went down below 2 per cent on Sunday. State registered positivity rate at 1.82 percent on Sunday from what remained at 2.01 per cent on Saturday.

Around 40,007 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,00,09,277 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 48:52 on Sunday. Single-day Covid fatalities dropped to 7 on Sunday from 12 on Saturday. The figure remained at 9 on Friday. As many as 19,383 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Sunday.

The number of infections in Kolkata in a single day has gone up to 242 on Friday from 233 on Thursday. Around 158 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Friday. A total 3,26,719 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,19,312 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,31,934 infected cases till date out of which 3,25,669 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 76 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 74, Howrah 73, Darjeeling 23, Nadia 36.

Active Covid cases in the state have gone down to 8,020 on Sunday from 8,045 on Saturday.

As many as 745 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.30 percent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.71 on Sunday. Kolkata has seen 1 Covid death on Sunday while North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas have seen 2 deaths each. Nadia and Darjeeling have seen 1 death each.