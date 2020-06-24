Positive cases dip in districts

Kolkata: With trains carrying migrant workers have stopped coming in, seven of the 16 districts in the state witnessed a dip in Covid positive cases since June 10.



Trains carrying migrant workers, from across the nation, had started its journey to Bengal from May 19 and the last train reached Bengal on June 10.

Districts like North Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Hooghly, Bankura and Purulia have seen less Covid cases in a clear indication that things are stabilising. Cooch Behar was in the green zone with zero cases on May 19. Till June 10 , the number of positive cases surged to 217. In the period from June 10 to 22, only 71 persons tested positive. Bankura and Purulia also had no positive case till May 19. From then till June 10 Bankura reported 153 cases while Purulia had 83 cases in the same period. Since June 10 till 22, Bankura registered 48 positive cases while Purulia witnessed only four cases. Hooghly had 153 cases till May 19 and reached to 647 on June 10 and now stands at 800 till June 22.

"The migration problem has settled down. But in the unlock phase the mobility has gone up. So urban and semi urban areas like Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24-Parganas continue to see a surge in cases. The population density is high in these urban areas so positive cases are coming up regularly. In the urban and semi- urban zones, random sampling and pool testing are taking place and so the number of cases are on the higher side," said an official in the state Health department.

In Kolkata, 1,695 Covid positive cases were reported between May 19 and June 10. From June 10 and June 22, 1,606 cases were reported. Likewise Howrah that had 625 cases on May 19 reached 1,524 cases from May 19 to June 10. It rose to 2,145 till June 22. North 24-Parganas had seen 396 cases till May 19 which plummeted to 1,258 cases on June 10 and on June 22 the figure touched 2,046. Similar surge has been found in South 24-Parganas too. Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling are two other districts where cases are on the higher side.