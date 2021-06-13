Top
Portion of Strand Road to remain shut from Jun 14 night to Aug 15 morning

Kolkata: A portion of Strand Road will be fully closed from 11 pm on June 14 to 5 am on August 15 2021 for the demolition work of the incomplete Vivekananda Road Flyover undertaken by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority.

M G Road will be made both ways for all types of traffic from Strand Road to Central Avenue.

North-bound lorries and other goods vehicles of Strand Road [S] will be diverted from Vidyasagar Traffic Guard area towards Central Avenue/ Rabindra Sarani.

