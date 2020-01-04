Portion of portico at Bardhaman Stn collapses
Kolkata: One person was injured after an under-construction portico of the Bardhaman railway station collapsed on Saturday evening.
According to sources, the ticket booking counter officials heard a loud noise at 8.27 pm and noticed the portion crashing.
"We have to analyse the current situation and also have to look after the treatment of the injured person. Our rescue team has already reached the spot. We will investigate the matter and say why and how it collapsed," said a senior Railway official.
The portion that collapsed was already barricaded to restrict movement of people, said the official. When the portico came down, debris and dust filled a part of the station's entrance.
The incident triggered panic among passengers who were standing at the platform to catch a train. One fire tender was pressed into action for rescue operation.
According to sources, the portico was undergoing renovation for a few days and was about to get finishing touch soon. It may be mentioned that Bardhaman, located around 95 km from Kolkata, is on the busy Howrah-New Delhi line.
Some more part of the building also fell off around 9.15 pm. But by then, police and fire brigade personnel were already in position.
