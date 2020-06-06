Portion of house collapses in College Street, 3 injured
Kolkata: Three persons were injured after portion of a house collapsed in College Street area on Friday morning.
According to police, two labourers were working to fix up water pipeline at a house located at 56, College Street. While they were working standing on the balcony, it suddenly collapsed. The duo identified as Raju Mahapatra and Jaladhar Singh fell on the road in front of the house. A resident of the said house identified as Biva Gambhir who was standing in front of house also got injured after the debris fell on her. Mahapatra and Singh were rushed to NRS Medical
College and Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Gambhir has been admitted at a nursing home near College Street and undergoing treatment.
Later KMC officials were informed.
