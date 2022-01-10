Portal with land record details to come up soon

KOLKATA: The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department is coming up with Common Encumbrance and Dues Portal through which all details related to land records can be availed at the click of a mouse .



Once a person keys a land holding number, all details of the land will be available.

He/ she will know whether any litigation is pending with the land , how many times have such land been transferred , whether any dues like electricity, municipal tax, land tax etc are due against such land.

It will be of great help to a person who wants to purchase any land as he will be able to know in advance about the exact status of the land.

In the present circumstances, a person needs to consult legal experts before purchasing for knowing its exact status.

There have been cases when advocates have provided wrong details of land and have fleeced customers. Once this portal gets functional, the buyer will be able to know in advance every intricate details related to such land.

A senior official of the department said that the portal is expected to be rolled out by the end of this month.

It will begin with 20 civic bodies as pilot project that includes Bansberia , Berhampur , Bongaon, Dhupguri, Gangarampur, Garulia, Ghatal, Habra, Haldibari, Halisahar, Jangipur, Katwa, Mathabhanga, Memari, Naihati, Pujali, Ranaghat, Sainthia, Uluberia and Uttarpara- Kotrang. Gradually it will be rolled out across the state.

The field survey work related to gathering of land information for launching the portal has already been done. The technical work for developing the portal is now on in full swing.