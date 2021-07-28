Portal with details of sand mining in the pipeline

Kolkata: After introducing a strict sand mining policy to check illegal mining of sand from river beds, the Bengal government is developing a portal in which all details related to sand mining will be made available and one can also lodge and give necessary suggestions, and lodge any complaint through the same.



Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday held a meeting with all district magistrates in connection with the sand mining issue and there was eight points of discussion.

There will be thorough GI tagging of the uploading and unloading process of sand after mining. Moreover, the district magistrates have been urged to conduct a survey to identify new sand mines. It was on July 22 when the cabinet had approved the sand mining policy.

The district magistrates were informed that only the Mineral Development and Trading Corporation will undertake and carry out the process of auctions related to sand mines as per the new sand mining policy 2021. District authorities will neither go for any new lease agreement nor renew the lease agreement for sand mining.

At the same time, the district authorities were directed to identify more areas where sand mining can be carried out. They were also directed to carry out a survey in this connection. The district authorities will have to send the survey reports to the concerned officer for further and subsequent steps. The districts will, however, take step to publish claims and objections.

Every vehicle that will operate in connection with sand mining will have to remain registered with the portal that will be launched. The step has been taken to check illegal mining of sand.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 22 said: "We are introducing a sand mining policy. We are strengthening the Mineral Mining Corporation. The auction will be done through the body under direct supervision of the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary. No one will be spared whoever it may be. Strict steps would be taken even if any officer or any political worker and leader is found involved in irregularities".