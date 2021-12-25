Portal to register grievances online

KOLKATA: The state Consumer Affairs department on Friday launched an e-dakhil portal to facilitate consumers filing their complaints electronically from any part of the globe. The portal was officially launched by the minister in-charge of the department Manas Ranjan Bhunia to mark the occasion of National Consumer Day (December 24).

"Consumers do not need to turn up physically at the forum to seek redressal of their grievances. They can lodge their complaints from any part of the country or world through e–dakhil. After receipt of the complaint, a case will be referred to the proper forum at the district, state or national level," Bhunia said.

He also launched the Bengali translation of the West Bengal Right to Services Act 2013 for better understanding of consumer rights by the common people, particularly the rural populace. "The Bengali booklet will be distributed in all blocks right from the Municipality to the Panchayat-level to ensure awareness regarding consumer rights among all people in the state," Bhunia said.

He also released a booklet in Bengali highlighting the achievements of the department from 2012 to 2020. Minister of State, Consumer Affairs Department, Birbaha Hansda and Principal Secretary Roshni Sen were also present. The minister flagged off a tableau fitted with LED TV, which will travel across the state to raise awareness about consumer rights among people.

The Consumer Affairs Department has also introduced a unique, easy and hassle-free mechanism of resolving consumer disputes through mediation, which is available free-of-cost. The department has set up 21 consumer commission specific Consumer Assistance Bureau (CAB) with a mission to provide legal assistance to aggrieved consumers in filing and maintaining consumer complaints with statutory commission.