Portal launched for ease of voting

KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas district administration on Wednesday launched the District Accessible Website to make the voting process accessible to all including persons with disabilities (PWD ) .



The website www.deos24pgs.in is highly user friendly providing ease of access to every information related to voting at a click. An additional feature has been integrated to make it friendly for those who are colour blind or have difficulty in looking at bright colours. The persons who are hearing impaired can listen to the written words through audio output.

"The e epic download option, the provisions for lodging online complaint , search option for polling stations and the voter helpline app has also been integrated in the website," Antara Acharya, District Election Officer (DEO), South 24 Parganas said.

The district administration also launched its icon for motivating 80 plus as well as young voters to cast their franchise. Octogenarian Amulya Baidya- the icon for the aged voters was felicitated at the programme and he appealed to the aged voters to take active part in the democratic election process. Baidya is still going strong and recently at an athletic event in Rajasthan ran 100 metres in just 23 seconds creating a new record.

Arjuna awardee table tennis player Poulami Ghatak who has been made the icon for the young voters was also felicitated. " India is the largest democracy and to uphold this we should all cast our votes being a responsible citizen of the state as well as the country, " said Ghatak. The district administration has made motivational videos involving Baidya, Ghatak and PWD icons that have been uploaded in the website and also will be telecasted.