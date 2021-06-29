Portal launched for booking space in 4 IT parks

KOLKATA: State Information Technology (IT) minister Partha Chatterjee inaugurated 'Online Space Booking Portal' to bring in more transparency in the process of booking built-up space in the four new state-of the-art IT parks in the state. The initiative is in line with the state government's constant efforts to implement 'Ease of Doing Business' in the state.



Firms can apply for booking built-up space in the IT Parks at BN-4, BN-9 at Salt Lake Sector V, Rajarhat Phase II at New Town and Kalyani Phase II online through the portal https://rmc.webel-india.com. The online booking facilities will open from July 13.

So far, spaces have been booked on availability basis and the industry could apply directly to Webel. Spaces were allotted to the companies as available. During last few years, the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation (Webel) in the Information Technology & Electronics (IT&E) Department has been actively engaged in implementing different plans and programs for a sustainable growth of the IT Industry in Bengal.

In order to match the demand from the Industry, the state has been working persistently in creating the right infrastructure, quality talent pool and a friendly government policy. With a view to have more inclusive growth and not to confine information technology only to Kolkata, the state IT Department has identified potential satellite townships for setting up incubation centres and IT parks.

Eighteen such parks are presently in operation and four more state-of the-art IT Parks at BN-4, BN-9 at Sector V, Rajarhat Phase II at New Town and Kalyani Phase II are under different stages of construction. The IT & Electronics start-ups and SMEs intending to set up their establishments will be provided with built-up spaces in the incubation centres and co-working spaces with plug-n-play and other facilities to start their operations.