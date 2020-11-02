Popular astrologer suffocates to death after his house catches fire

Kolkata: A well known astrologer of Kolkata died after a major fire broke out at his house in Keshtopur on Sunday early morning.



The astrologer identified as Jayanta Shastri was rushed to a private hospital where doctor declared him brought dead.

According to sources, early on Sunday morning locals noticed smoke coming out of Shastri's house. When they tried to call him, found no response. Within few minutes, the fire took a devastated shape and the first floor of the two storied house was fully gutted with fire. Locals immediately informed Baguiati police station and fire brigade. Two fire tenders were pressed in to action. While a team of fire fighters was dousing the fire, another team rescued Shastri and rushed to the hospital. Though no serious burn injury was visible, it is suspected that Shastri died due to the inhalation of toxic smoke. He was sleeping when the fire had broken out.

It may be mentioned that Shastri was alone in the house as his wife had been to her father's place. Though no complaint has been lodged, police are taking no chances. The forensic experts are scheduled to visit the house on Monday for sample collection in order to determine the cause of fire.