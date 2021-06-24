Poor quality ration: State orders probe

kolkata: After complaints of distributing essentials of substandard quality through Public Distribution System (PDS) cropped up, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed to set up a panel to probe into the matter and submit a report within two weeks.



A week back such complaints were lodged against at least 20 ration shops in North 24-Parganas.

Some beneficiaries alleged that inferior quality rice and lentils were provided to them.

They complained about the same to the local MLA. The complaint reached Food Secretary and he briefed the matter to the Chief Secretary. Following this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the inquiry.

Sources in the state government said apart from complaints of providing inferior quality ration, beneficiaries also blamed few ration dealers in South 24-Parganas, Burdwan and Nadia of hoarding several ration materials and selling those to the open market at exorbitant prices.

A senior official of the state government said: "We have already informed the local police and action will be taken against the accused." Complaints have also been received against a few beneficiaries in South 24-Parganas, who have been making fake ration ID cards to avail the benefits. Actions have been taken against the accused.

There are about 20,238 ration shops in the state and feedback regarding the service provided at each ration shop will be taken as early as possible.