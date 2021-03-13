Ponzi scam probes pick up pace, TMC leaders summoned

Kolkata: Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the central agencies have become active with their pending investigations relating to the chit fund scam cases.



In the past few days, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have summoned several politicians again. Though after almost seven years of the cases being registered against the chit fund firms in 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court, the investigations had not been completed yet.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee was summoned by the CBI on Friday in connection with the I-core chit fund scam case. Sources informed that Chatterjee had been asked to appear before the investigating officials of the central agency next week.

Chatterjee, who is busy with his election campaign on Friday, said: "Why an honest person will be in fear? Let them do whatever they want. I will not make any comment until I see the notice." Another senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim criticised the role of the central agencies claiming that the BJP was using the ED and the CBI. He claimed that both the central agencies were completely biased. I-core chief Anukul Maity passed away while he was in judicial custody at the Jharpada correctional home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha during November last year after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Apart from Chatterjee, another TMC leader, Madan Mitra had been summoned by the ED in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. According to sources, Mitra had been asked to appear before the investigating officials on March 18. The central agency had also summoned Member of Parliament (MP) Ahmed Hasan Imran and businessman Swapan Sadhan Bose in connection with the case.

Meanwhile on Friday, TMC leader Samir Chakraborty went to the ED office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. Chakraborty claimed that he did not take any money. He said: "I had not taken any money. On the contrary, I had given Rs 1.62 crore to Saradha. I have been asked to submit some documents which I did."