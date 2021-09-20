Ponzi scam: Manas Bhunia summoned

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Manas Bhunia had been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the I-Core chit fund scam case.

Bhunia had been asked to appear before the investigating officers at the CGO complex in Salt Lake on Monday.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said the agencies' activity restarts when elections are near.

"When elections are near and Trinamool Congress is expanding even in Tripura, such activity of the agencies restarts," said Hakim. According to sources, Bhunia will be asked about his involvement with the I-Core chit fund.