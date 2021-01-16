Ponzi scam: CBI arrests Subhra Kundu wife of Rose Valley chief

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley group chairman Gautam Kundu, here on Friday in connection with its probe into the multi-crore ponzi scam. She will be taken to Odisha, where the case against Rose valley was registered, and produced before the concerned



court there.

It is alleged that since Goutam was arrested by the CBI, Subhra siphoned off a huge amount of money. Though she was summoned many times by the CBI, Subhra did not appear before the investigating team for interrogation.

Subhra had reportedly been living outside the state to avoid any CBI raid at her residence. Recently, CBI sleuths learnt that she had returned to the city. A team went to her residence in Kolkata for interrogation.

During interrogation, Subhra allegedly avoided several questions by the CBI officers and also failed to satisfy the sleuths with her answers.

Later, it was decided to take her into custody as she had played a vital role in siphoning off the money after reportedly instructed by Goutam post the

latter's arrest.

The Rose Valley chief was arrested in 2015 and still is in judicial custody. Subhra used to look after the jewellery business of Rose Valley styled as Adrija Jewellery. It is also alleged that though Subhra was not a direct part of the other ponzi schemes of Rose Valley, she knows the whereabouts of the money collected from the investors.

Subhra was earlier interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2017. When she was summoned again, she did not appear. During 2019, ED had issued a lookout notice against her as well.

During investigation ED officials had found irregularities in the balance sheet of Adrija Jewellery of which Subhra was one of the board of directors.

The Adrija Jewellery showroom was also sealed by the ED officials.