Ponzi scam case: Trinamool demands Mukul Roy's arrest

Kolkata: Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP has demanded the arrest of Mukul Roy, BJP national vice-president for his alleged involvement in money laundering cases in Sarada and Narada



scams.

Addressing a press conference Ghosh alleged that the central agencies like CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) were working at the behest of BJP leaders who have recently joined the party just to harass Trinamool

leaders.

Ghosh said that he had definite information that these leaders are in league with ministers in Delhi have instructed the agencies to "block" him to ensure that "he does not say anything against

the BJP".

Ghosh said Sudipto Sen in a letter from the jail to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has clearly described him as "a man of the Alchemist." Sen has clearly stated in the letter as to who had asked him to leave Kolkata and assured him that he would manage everything," Ghosh

said.

"On the basis of the letter Roy should be arrested immediately," Ghosh demanded. He said in the letter Sen had named the person who had told him to sell the property owned by Sarada group to the

Alchemist.

He alleged that Roy was using the BJP platform "to evade his own arrest".

Ghosh added that Suvendu Adhikari was seen taking money in

Narada case. "If Bangaru Lakshman was arrested following a sting operation carried out by Mathew Samuel, then why Adhikari should be spared," he questioned.