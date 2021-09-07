Polytechnic colleges & ITIs reopen for practical classes

KOLKATA: Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges across the state reopened with students attending their practical classes physically.



The final examinations may be held in October- November. As nearly 70 per cent of the syllabus for both polytechnic and ITIs are practical-based, so there was an urgent need for classes.

"We have asked the institutes to divide their total student strength in two batches and ask them to come on alternate days. The institutes are taking all measures to abide by COVID-19 protocols of santisation and physical distancing," Humayun Kabir, Techical Education, Training and Skill Development minister said.

There are 183 polytechnic institutes and 278 ITIs that include both private and government.

"We have a student strength of approximately 800. We have divided them into two batches of 400 each who are coming on alternate days. The students are very excited being able to attend classes physically after such a long time," a principal of an ITI in south Kolkata said.