Pollution Control Board to take up awareness steps against bursting crackers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) will take up massive awareness campaign urging people to boycott firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali this year amidst the Corona pandemic situation.



The move on the part of the WBPCB comes in the wake of reports from a section of senior doctors that smoke of firecrackers may be deadly during the Corona period with suggestions to abstain from bursting any sort of firecrackers for the sake of Covid patients.

"The bursting of firecrackers contributes to air pollution and so it may aggravate breathing problem faced by Corona patients. The disease is related to lungs and those who recover from Corona also take a lot of time to become completely normal. So with Covid cases still on the higher side, we should give up firecrackers and request everyone known to us to do the same," said a doctor of Bangur Medical College Hospital.

He added that the poisonous gas emitted by firecrackers may be deadly for patients living at home or in quarantine anywhere.

The state PCB will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the strategy of campaign against bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali this year.

"In case of noise crackers, we will strictly abide by the guidelines of the Supreme Court where any sound crackers beyond 90 decible is banned in the state. In case of crackers that emit light we will explore all possible mode of awareness campaigns and will urge people to avoid bursting any sort of crackers this year," said a senior official of the WBPCB.

The WBPCB has been enforcing closure of all illegal cracker manufacturing units and sale of sound crackers beyond permissible limit for the last few years.

Rajesh Kumar, Member Secretary of the WBPCB, said legal aspects associated with bursting of firecrackers will be explored thoroughly this year to figure out any further restrictions.

A senior official in the Board said the possibility of some extra restrictions near Covid hospitals, quarantine centres and safe homes across the state will be considered.

He added that the PCB will hold a virtual meeting with associations of housing complexes in the city where an appeal will be made to dissuade residents from bursting crackers this year.