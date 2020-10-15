Pollution Control Board to give award for best 'Green Puja'

Kolkata: In a bid to further stress on creating awareness to stop environment pollution at the time of Covid, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board is holding "Covid-19 Free Green Puja Contest".



This is the first time when the state Pollution Control Board is organising such a contest in which Puja organisers from nook and corner of Bengal can participate.

One has to apply online to participate in the contest in which stress will be given on maintenance of environment issues in a Puja pandal along with the Covid protocol.

An official said that the jury members will closely look into the aspects whether non-toxi and biodegradable chemical dyes and non-synthetic colour was used for the idols, whether sound limiters have been attached with sound amplifiers along with use of green DG sets besides proper solid waste and plastic waste management system. Emphasis has to be given on cleanliness around the Puja pandal. In the wake of Covid, the Puja committees also have to ensure compulsory use of masks at Puja pandals. A committee would get additional advantage for using renewable energy at Puja pandals.

When contacted, the state Environment minister, Soumen Mahapatra, said: "Durga Puja is the biggest festival in Benga. So we have decided to hold the contest as it will create awareness on the aspects that cause hazards to the environment and this comes crucial at the time of Covid."

The first prize winner will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 while the second and third prizes are of Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. Another 10 best Pujas will be receiving Rs 10,000 each. One can apply online by loging into the state Pollution Control Board's website. The evaluation will be carried out virtually and the result of the contest will be announced after the Puja.