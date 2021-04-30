Pollsters predict TMC's win for 3rd straight time

Kolkata: As soon as the polling in arguably one of the most bitterly fought election battles in a long time concluded on Thursday, most of the exit polls aired on different news channels predicted that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) was coming to power for the third consecutive time.



The news channels began to air the predictions after the last leg of the eight-phase election came to an end on Thursday evening.

Poll of Polls gave 155 seats to Trinamool Congress while BJP and Sanjukta Morcha are likely to get 122 and 15 seats. It has not given any seat to the others.

According to the ETG Research, Trinamool Congress was likely to get anything between 164-176 seats while the BJP is likely to bag 105-115 seats. Morcha is likely to get 10-15 seats while the others may get 0-1 seat.

Times Now C Voter predicted that Trinamool is likely to get 158 seats while BJP is likely to get 115 seats. Morcha is likely to get 19 seats and the others are not likely to get a single seat.

ABP-C Voter predicted that Trinamool is going to set up its government with 152-164 votes while BJP is likely to get 109-121 votes. Morcha is likely to get 14-25 votes and the others are likely not to get any seat.

However, Jan Ki Baat and CNX Voter have predicted that BJP is coming to power in Bengal. Jan Ki Baat said BJP is likely to get 162-185 seats while Trinamool is likely to get 121 seats. Morcha is likely to get 3-9 seats and the others are not likely to get any seat.

CNX Voter predicted BJP is likely to get 138-148 seats while Trinamool is likely to get 128-132 seats and Morcha is likely to get around 11-21 seats. Others are not likely to get any seat.

In Assam, nearly all pollsters projected a clear majority for the ruling BJP. India Today-Axis My India predicted 75-85 seats for the BJP in the 126-member assembly and 40-50 to the Congress-led Opposition. Today's Chanakya predicted 70 seats for the BJP and 56 for Congress and allies, ABP-C Voter predicted 58-71 seats for BJP and 53-66 seats for Congress and allies, and Republic TV-CNX predicted 74-84 seats for the BJP and 40-50 seats for the Congress.

In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the ruling Left combine and the DMK-led opposition alliance respectively were projected ahead of their respective rivals.

Jan Ki Baat exit polls, however, predicted a strong majority for the BJP in West Bengal, giving it 162-185 seats, against 104-121 to the ruling TMC.

Exit polls also predicted the Congress-led alliance SDA losing Puducherry to the BJP combine.