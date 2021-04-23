Polls largely peaceful in North Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: About 72.10 per cent voting was recorded till 5pm during the sixth phase of polls on Thursday in North Dinajpur, where polling was largely peaceful, said an official of Election Commission.



Long queues were seen outside most polling booths with security personnel asking everyone to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, stray incidents of violence were reported in some parts of the district. In Chopra, shots were reportedly fired after clashes broke out between workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the saffron brigade over allegations of heckling by agents at a polling booth. Both parties denied having used any firearm and indulged in blame game over the violence.

The office of the CEO has sought an explanation on the incident from the local administration.

Voting at a polling station in Raiganj constituency got delayed by over an hour due to a technical problem.

While voting at the remaining polling booths in the district commenced at 7 am, the process started at 8.17 am in booth number 134 at Raiganj Coronation High School.

Presiding Officer and First Polling Officer were removed by EC as they were absent for about two hours at booth number 55 at Chopra.

A section of villagers of Sherpur under Hemtabad Assembly constituency was allegedly beaten up by the Central force jawans due to their decision to boycott polls for the demand of a bridge.

One on-duty Booth Level Officer (BLO), Abhijit Kundu, who was posted at booth number 156 at Raiganj was allegedly thrashed by the Central force jawans.