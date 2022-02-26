Polls in 108 municipalities: 95 lakh voters to take part

Kolkata: More than 95 lakh people will exercise their franchise in the elections in 108 municipalities across the state on Sunday.



There are 2,276 seats spreading over 108 municipalities. The total number of polling stations will be 10,813 while the total number of polling premises will be 4,851. The results of the elections will be announced on March 2.

Polling personnel with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will reach the polling stations by Saturday afternoon. Adequate lighting arrangements have been made in and around the polling stations. After the elections are over, the EVMs will be kept in strongrooms and then will be sent to the counting centres on March 2 morning.

Around 40,000 police personnel will be deployed by the State Election Commission (SEC). There will be at least one armed police in every polling booth. The SEC has asked to deploy another 4,000 police personnel on the day of the poll.

SEC Commissioner Sourav Das held a meeting with senior officials to oversee the final arrangements. SEC has taken every measure to ensure free and fair elections.

Das has asked the officials to take measures to win confidence of the voters. Surveillance will be intensified in the sensitive areas. Steps have been taken so that prompt action can be taken in case of any emergency.

An official in the rank of DIG will supervise in every poll-bound district and will maintain constant liaison with the SEC so that prompt intervention can be made in case of any untoward incident.

Around 125 poll observers have been deployed.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has said over and again that stern action will be taken against party leaders and workers who will indulge in violence.