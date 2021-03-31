Polls: EC to deploy 22 companies of Central Forces in Nandigram

Kolkata: The Election Commission has decided to deploy 22 companies of Central Forces in Nandigram alone during the second phase of elections that will cover 10,620 booths in 30 Assembly constituencies in the state. There are 355 booths in Nandigram.



In the second phase the Nandigram seat hogs the maximum limelight as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contesting in the seat against Trinamool turncoat Suvendu Adhikari.

The second phase of elections will cover parts of South 24-Parganas and the remaining part of three districts Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. A part of all these three districts had polls during the first phase on March27.

"We are taking all measures in terms of security during the 2nd phase of elections in order to ensure free and fair polls," Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey said.

As per sources in the Commission there will be 161 companies of Central Forces for 2,691 booths in Bankura where voting will be held in the assembly seats of Taldangra, Bankura, Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur (SC), Indus (SC) and Sonamukhi (SC).

Paschim Midnapore will have 198 companies of Central Forces in 3,309 booths for ACs covering Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Sabang,

Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal (SC), Chandrakona(SC) and Keshpur (SC) while 188 companies will be deployed for 3,210 booths in ACs like Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Panskura Paschim, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal, Haldia (SC), Nandigram and Chandipur.

The total deployment of Central Forces for four Assembly constituencies of Gosaba(SC), Patharpratima, Kakdwip, Sagar covering 1,352 booths will be 89 companies.

Officials of state police from all ranks ranging from inspectors till constables will also be deployed for poll duty during the second phase.

There will be 624 quick response teams and naka checking at different strategic points.

Meanwhile, SDPO Haldia Barun Baidya has been transferred and Uttam Mitra posted in his place by EC, CI Mahisadal in East Midnapore Bichitra Bikas Roy was also transferred and Sirshendu Das was posted in his place.

The first phase of elections spanning across 30 Assembly constituencies had passed off peacefully on March 27. There was nearly 80 per cent voting till 5 pm much to the satisfaction of the Commission.