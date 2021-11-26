Polls: 8 KMC wards to be reserved for SC candidates

KOLKATA: With the state Election Commission announcing the poll date for Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Thursday, a fresh look at the reservation list for KMC — released last year in February — reveals eight out of 144 wards of KMC have come under SC reservation and three of these have been reserved for SC women. As many as 45 wards have been reserved for general category women.



As per the list, four outgoing Member Mayor-in-Councils (MMiCs) and an outgoing borough chairman will not be able to contest from their own wards. The state Election Commission has fixed December 19 as the date for KMC polls.

Wards 33, 58, 78, 107, 110, 127, 141 and 142 have come under SC reservation, out of which 33, 78 and 127 have gone to SC women. The four outgoing MMiCs whose seats have come under reservation are Debabrata Majumder (Solid Waste Management), Swapan Samaddar (Environment and Bustee Development), Ratan Dey (Roads) and Baiswanor Chatterjee (Housing). They would not be able to contest in the wards from which they had been elected in the last KMC polls.

Majumder, who is presently an MLA from Jadavpur, had won from ward 96; Samaddar from ward 58, Dey from ward 93 and Chatterjee from ward 90. Ward 3 of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen has also been reserved for women. The ward of outgoing borough chairman Susanta Kumar Ghosh (XII) has also come under reservation.

The other notable names of councillors, who will not be able to contest from their respective wards are Pabitra Biswas of ward 33 in Beleghata, Nezamuddin Shams from ward 78 in Mominpur, Arup Chakraborty from ward 110 in Baghajatin, Sandipan Saha from ward 52 under New Market police station, Arun Kumar Das from ward 55 in Entally, Subrata Ghosh from ward 87 in Rashbehari, Tarun Mondal from ward 105 in Kasba and Debasish Mukherjee (RSP) from ward 99 in Naktala. Mukherjee is the only Left councillor with all others hailing from Trinamool Congress.

Some outgoing councillors have also died since the last civic polls, including Indrajit Bhattacharya of ward 143, Manik Lal Chatterjee of ward 121, Aparajita Dasgupta of ward 49, Sukdev Chakraborty of ward 69 and Tista Biswas (BJP) of ward 86.