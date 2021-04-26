Polling staff falls sick while collecting EVM, dies

Kolkata: A lady school teacher, who was supposed to attend poll duty during the seventh phase on Monday, died after suddenly falling sick at an EVM distribution centre at Asansol in West Burdwan district on Sunday morning. Polling personnel had assembled at Asansol Engineering College distribution centre for collecting EVM machines and other necessary voting materials when the incident occurred.



The deceased, Anima Mukhopadhyay (45), was a resident of Rupnarayanpur in Asansol and posted as the assistant teacher cum teacher in-charge of Pithaikeyari Primary School at Salanpur.

"The medical team present at the distribution centre attended her as soon as she fell sick. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital. But she could not be saved," a senior official of the Election Commission said.

Locals alleged that Covid guidelines were being flouted at the distribution centre as there was a huge gathering. The Commission, however, denied such allegations.

Meanwhile, the Commission since the issuance of strict Covid guidelines on April 22 has issued 114 show cause notices and lodged 76 FIRs against Covid protocols violations. As many as 359 meetings and rallies have been cancelled.