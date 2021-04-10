Poll panel biased: TMC on EC notice to Mamata

Kolkata: Reacting to the second notice sent to Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee by the Election Commission, the party's leadership claimed on Friday that the poll panel was not working in an independent manner and maintaining a partisan attitude by extending favours to a particular political party.



"We have all seen that the poll panel is acting in a biased manner and is favouring a particular political party. We have lodged umpteen numbers of complaints with the Commission but have received only a few replies. The complaint against BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari for his 'hate speech' in Nandigram on March 29 was lodged with the poll panel the very next day and it was only after 10 days that the Commission issued a notice to him. This makes it clear that the Commission is not acting in an independent manner," TMC leader Purnendu Basu said.

The poll panel had sent the notice to the TMC chairperson for her attempt 'to berate and vilify the Central forces.' Banerjee was slapped another show-cause notice on Wednesday for prima facie evidence of violation of model code of conduct in connection to her speech at a public rally in Tarakeshwar on April 3.

Banerjee on Thursday challenged the notice and said even if 10 similar notices were served, she would still have the same answer. "I am telling everyone to vote unitedly. There will be no division. Be it the Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians, no one should give a single vote to them (BJP)," Banerjee said.

The Commission has directed her to submit a written explanation by 11 am on April 10.