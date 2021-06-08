'Poll over, noted economist & BJP MLA missing in action during Covid crisis!'

Balurghat: After getting elected from Balurghat constituency, noted economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri has allegedly deserted the people in his constituency in their hour of need during the ongoing Covid crisis.



Locals alleged that after the polls results were declared, Lahiri had been missing in action. "He is nowhere to been seen. He is not standing by people's side during the pandemic situation," alleged the locals in Balurghat.

Lahiri got elected from Balurghat constituency with the margin of 13,436 votes by defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Sekhar Das Gupta. The MLA's absence in the constituency has also brought embarrassment to the local BJP leadership.

According to sources, Lahiri—who is not a native of Balurghat—had left for Kolkata after winning the last Assembly poll from the constituency. Sources said Lahiri is staying in New Delhi at present.

When BJP's Balurghat MP Dr Sukanta Majumdar was contacted, he said: "Lahiri is now in New Delhi to collect some of his personal documents." Majumdar couldn't say anything about his return to Balurghat.

Meanwhile, local Trinamool leadership feels that this was quite expected from an 'outsider' like Lahiri. South Dinajpur district Trinamool Congress coordinator Subhas Chaki said: "During his vote campaign before Assembly elections, Lahiri said he would be available for Balurghat people maximum for two weeks in a year if he gets elected from the seat. What he said before the polls has proved true. He is an outsider. It is expected from him to spend his valuable time in a limited period for his voters, who elected him."

On the contrary, despite facing defeat, Das Gupta has started a community kitchen in Balurghat to serve cooked meals to the poor and needy people. As many as 500 people are being served cooked food daily. "The community kitchen was started out of a sense of duty during this tough time when so many people are suffering. We will try continuing it as long as possible," he said.

Speaking about Lahiri's unavailability from Balurghat constituency, Das Gupta said: "I wouldn't like to make any comment regarding his unavailability. I would rather say that we should concentrate on our responsibilities towards people in this tough situation."