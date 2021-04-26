Poll officers didn't order arrest of any party's workers: EC

Kolkata: Election Commission issued a press statement on Sunday refuting statements supposedly attributed to ECI Officers and Observers that they had given instructions to arrest 'TMC goons'. The Commission said such statements were 'absolutely baseless, false and misleading.'



"No such instructions have been given by any Observer, Chief Electoral Officer or Officer of the Commission to act against workers of any Party (ies)," the statement reads.

A section of the media has reported about allegations raised by Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee that instructions were given by some officers of ECI and Observers to arrest "TMC goons". It was also reported that the matter would be taken to the Court(s).

"No court case has so far been reported to the CEO, Bengal's office or the Commission where any instance of preventive action against a non-criminal has come to the notice," read the statement.

It further stated that there are standing instructions for law enforcing agencies of all poll going states to ensure compilation of list of miscreants based on criminal history, including involvement in election-related crime in the past.