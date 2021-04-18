Poll officer removed for taking selfie with actor & TMC MP Mimi

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Saturday removed a polling officer in Jalpaiguri for dereliction of duty during the the fifth phase polls in Bengal.

The second polling officer who was on duty at a polling booth at Junior Basic School at Pandapara had clicked a selfie with actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty.

As per rules of the Commission, a polling official is not entitled to do so. The polling officer initially tried to take a selfie with Mimi who happens to be a voter at that particular booth when the latter went to cast her franchise. However, he was warned by the actor reminding him that he cannot do so while doing his duty.

While Chakraborty came out of the booth after casting her vote, the polling officer came out from the booth to click a selfie with her.

As per norms, a polling officer is not supposed to come out of the booth and act in such a way while election is in progress.

As soon as the matter came to the notice of District Election Officer of Jalpaiguri Moumita Godara Basu, the negligent polling officer was removed from his duty and he was replaced by a woman polling official.