Poll mascot of tribal youth with 'madol' launched for Bankura

Kolkata: The Bankura district administration has released its mascot for the upcoming Assembly polls paying a tribute to tribal and folk music culture on Thursday. The mascot titled "Voter Saje Madol Baje' depicts an Adivasi youth dancing while playing 'madol', a popular musical instrument of the tribals. The District Magistrate, who happens to be District Electoral Officer (DEO), also released a calendar that highlights a series of events that will be undertaken in the next few days for spreading awareness among voters.



"Election Commission gives top priority to activities spreading awareness among the voters to ensure maximum voting. We are undertaking a series of events on a regular basis to encourage voters to cast their franchise," K Radhika Aiyar, DEO Bankura said.

The 12 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the district will go to polls in the first and second phase on March 27 and April 1 respectively. Saltora (SC), Chhatna, Ranibandh (ST) and Raipur (ST) will have voting in the first phase while Taldangra, Bankura, Barjora, Onda, Bishnupur, Katulpur (SC), Indus (SC) and Sonamukhi (SC) will witness polls in the second phase.

Among the total electorate of 2897111, 90982 voters that accounts for 3.14 per cent are the first time voters in the age of 18 to 19. "We will hold a session 'Coffee with DEO," at Bishnupur, where a discussion on Future of Elections will be held involving the young voters. The inputs received from them will be sent to the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office for necessary action," a senior district official said.

There will be activities for encouraging persons with disabilities (PWD) to cast their franchise. For the first time this year, they will be provided postal ballot facilities. Persons above 80 years of age and COVID patients will also get the same facility. The number of octogenarian voters in the state is 48166 while that of PWD is 20641. The district administration will also have a special event on the occasion of Women's Day for increasing women participation in the polling process. The number of female voters in the district is 1425308, slightly less than male voters, which is 1471793.