Poll mascot for S Dinajpur out

BALURGHAT: Official Poll Mascot for South Dinajpur 'Khona dadu-Khona dida' was inaugurated in Balurghat by the District Magistrate and District Returning Officer Nikhil Nirmal on Wednesday in presence of several high-ranked administrative officials. The polls here are slated on April 26.



Inaugurating the poll mascot, Nirmal said: "Folk drama in the district has a rich legacy and 'Khon' pala-gan, the lyrical folk drama of the Rajbanshi community that blends elements of theatre, music and dance is the most prominent among performing art forms, attracting large audiences both within the district and beyond."

According to him, the decision of naming the District Election Mascot after 'Khon', that is 'Khona dadu-Khona dida,' closely interlaced with the indigenous cultural ethos of South Dinajpur.

"The male and female depicted as the mascot are modelled after two famous 'Khon' characters, namely 'Bura' and 'Buri.'

It is particularly significant because the Election Commission of India has introduced the provision of Postal Ballot for not just PWD electors and COVID-affected electors but also for the ones aged above 80," Nirmal said.