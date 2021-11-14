Poll duty: SEC seeks draft list of officials

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) has sought a draft list of officials from the state government who can be deployed in poll duty and a blue print regarding the deployment of police personnel from the Director General of Police for free and fair polls.



State Election Commissioner Sourav Das on Saturday held a meeting with state Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi , Home Secretary B P Gopalika and DG Manoj Malaviya regarding arrangements for civic polls, with the Commission deciding to conduct polls in Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Howrah Municipal Commission on December 19.

State Health Secretary was also present in the meeting as the Commission has to conduct the elections in adherence to Covid protocols. The total number of 4800 booths spanning across all the 144 wards of KMC will go up over 5000. The number of booths under HMC which is 1213 has not been finalised yet as the state government is bifurcating Bally from HMC and is slated to table a bill in this regard in the state assembly on Tuesday. "We will need more polling personnel as we have to set up auxillary booths due to the Covid situation. The draft list from the government is expected to be received in two - three days time, " a senior SEC

official said.

According to sources, the ward-based draft voter list may be released soon.. After that the commission will issue an election schedule or notification. "Going by the number of booths in both these municipal corporations we need around 8000 to 9000 EVM machines for the election," the official added.