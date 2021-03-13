Poll campaign: TMC's Javed Khan holds rally on a bullock cart as mark of protest against spiralling costs of fuel & LPG

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Kasba, Javed Khan held a road show in his constituency by riding on a bullock cart to protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders on Saturday.



"We are protesting against the skyrocketing petrol, diesel and gas cylinder prices. We urge you (people) to join the protest," said Khan during the election campaign on bullock cart held in ward number 91 from Kasba Nag Sweets to R.K Chatterjee Road. The Trinamool leader reiterated that at a time when the international market price of fuel is reducing the Central government is continuously increasing the prices of the petrol and diesel. Today, the price of petrol is Rs 91.34 per litre and the price of petrol is Rs 81. 47. During the last one year the price of petrol and diesel per litre has shot up by more than Rs 15.

The new price of a LPG cylinder in Kolkata is presently Rs 845 and the price has gone up by Rs 100 over two months, he stated. "If the petrol and diesel price increases continuously then soon we will have only this option left i.e use bullock cart for transportation," pointed out Khan.

He had won the Kasba seat on a TMC ticket by garnering 91,679 votes in the 2016 Bengal Assembly election.

His main opponent, Shatarup Ghosh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) took the second position by getting 79,795 votes. Bikash Debnath from BJP stood third with 17,550 votes. In 2011 as well, Khan won the constituency by defeating Ghosh with a margin of 19,889 votes or 11.57 per cent.