Poll campaign for the 6th phase ends peacefully in N 24-Parganas

Kolkata: The campaign for the phase VI election concluded peacefully in various Assembly constituencies of North 24-Parganas which are yet to go to poll. Elections were held in many other Assembly seats of the district last Saturday during the phase V.



All the candidates toiled hard in their last moment campaign and tried to woo voters with their electoral promises.

Bina Mondal who is contesting from Swarupnagar Assembly constituency under Basirhat sub-division on Trinamool Congress' ticket took out a colourful rally on Monday, the last day of election campaign. Mondal visited door to door and sought votes.

She said that people in the rural areas of Swarupnagar benefited greatly from various development schemes of the State government.

She added that people would shower their blessings on the Trinamool Congress nominees in all the Assembly constituencies of North 24-Parganas.

A fish hub is being set up under her constituency which will change the economic condition of the people.

The entire project will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore.

The hub is under construction and it is coming up on a 10,000 acre water body. She also mentioned that the State government had renovated Sonai River in the region at the cost of Rs 4.5 crore which has stopped water logging issues in the region.

Mondal took part in a huge rally that started from Bhaduria area and stopped near Bakra after covering Sayesta Nagar, Kaujuri in the border areas.

Kaji Abdur Rahim, Trinamool Congress candidate from Baduria took out a mammoth rally on the last day election campaign and it covered four Gram Panchayat areas — Bajitpur, Gandhabpur, Shayestanagar, Aathuria.

Trinamool Congress candidate was on a hoodless jeep and waved hands to the people. He is confident about his win. He said that the development works carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government would help the Trinamool Congress candidates win convincingly.

The Assemblies in North 24-Parganas which would go to poll on Thursday are Bagda (SC), Bongaon Uttar (SC), Bongaon Dakshin (SC), Gaighata (SC), Swarupnagar (SC), Baduria, Habra, Ashokenagar, Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagaddal, Noapara, Barrackpore, Khardah, Dum Dum Uttar.