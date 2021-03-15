Poll body suspends cop over Mamata's injury in Nandigram

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India on Sunday removed Vivek Sahay from his post of Director (Security) of Bengal and placed him under immediate suspension. The Commission also removed Superintendent of Police East Midnapore Pravin Prakash and District Magistrate Vibhu Goel who happens to be the DEO (District Election Officer).



The Commission's move came in the wake of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee getting injured during her visit to Nandigram last Wednesday.

The ECI has directed the state government to frame charges against Sahay who was in charge of CM's security within a week 'for grossly failing in discharge of his primary duty as Director Security to protect CM who is a Z+ protectee. The poll panel has further directed Chief Secretary, in consultation with Director General of Police to depute to the post of Director Security immediately following proper procedure and communicate the new posting order to the Commission latest by 1 pm on Monday.

The Commission has asked the state to depute Smita Pandey as DM and DEO, East Mindapore in place of Vibhu Goel IAS who should be transferred to a non-election post.



The Commission has also directed to place Pravin Prakash, SP of East Midnapore under immediate suspension and frame charges against him for failure in providing security. Sunil Kumar Yadav, an IPS officer of 2009 batch should be reinstated in his place.

The poll panel has also directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the investigation in the Nandigram case related to the incident of injuries to Banerjee should be completed and consequential action taken as per law in next 15 days. The report in this regard should be sent to the Commission by March 31.

The Commission has further asked the Committee of Chief Secretary and DGP to identify within the next three days, the other proximate security personnel below Director Security, who failed in their duties to prevent the incident and protect a Z+ protectee VVIP like Banerjee. Suitable action should be taken against them for their failure and the matter should be intimated to the Commission by 5 pm on March 17.

Sources in the ECI said that the Commission's strong action came after thorough examining of a number of reports submitted in connection with the incident—that included report from the Chief Secretary, Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey based on annexures of reports of DM, SP, East Midnapore and Returning Officer of Nandigram Assembly constituency.

The two special observers' report that was submitted to the Commission on Saturday has stated that the attack was not a planned one but a case of accident. It happened suddenly and the suddenness of the incident led to the injury of Banerjee. Ruling out any conspiracy behind the incident it stated that the local police and CMs security failed to control the crowd and that led to the untoward situation.

Special General Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey visited the spot at Nandigram where the incident took place on Friday.