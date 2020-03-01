Politics of weaving discrimination into fabric of India pains me: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the politics of weaving discrimination into the "fabric of India" causes her pain.

On the occasion of the "Zero Discrimination Day" on March 1, she urged the people to uproot all forms of divisions based on caste, creed, and religion from society.

"Today on @UN #ZeroDiscriminationDay, it pains me to witness the politics of discrimination being woven into the fabric of India. Let us pledge to uproot all forms of division based on caste, creed, and religion from our society," the chief minister tweeted.

"We will never stand for discrimination of any kind," she added.