Politicising the death of a child by BJP is unfortunate: Trinamool

KOLKATA: Stating that the Home Minister should have resigned over the recent Lakhimpur incident in which two minor Dalit sisters were found dead, Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Roy on Wednesday slammed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on the five-year-old child's death at Santiniketan in Birbhum and said "dragging the unfortunate death of a child in politics was really unfortunate".



The decapitated body of a child was found on a neighbour's roof on Tuesday and the police immediately arrested one Ruby Bibi, the prime accused in the case. "The Leader of Opposition should not forget the recent Lakhimpur incident in which two minor Dalit sisters were found dead. The Home Minister should have resigned over such incidents. What happened at Santiniketan is really sad but a probe has revealed that it was triggered from a dispute between two families. Dragging the unfortunate death of a child in politics is really unfortunate," Roy said.

Adhikari and his fellow legislators showed posters of the child and demanded a statement by Banerjee.

They also staged a walkout. Speaker Biman Banerjee pointed out that the BJP had violated the ruling of the Assembly by sporting posters and shouting slogans inside the House.