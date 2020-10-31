Political temp rises in the Hills

Darjeeling: With the political mercury steadily on the rise in the Darjeeling Hills, news doing the rounds on Saturday was that Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy faction) president Binoy Tamang and general secretary Anit Thapa would be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on November 3.



Both Thapa and Tamang preferred to remain tight-lipped. However, party insiders claim that there could be a confirmation regarding the meeting on Sunday.

Rebel leader Bimal Gurung's sudden appearance in Kolkata on October 21 after absconding from the Hills since September 2017 has stirred up the political cauldron here.

Gurung has formally announced his support to the TMC thereby severing ties with the BJP. At present, Gurung is camping in Kolkata.

While the Bimal faction is all set to welcome Gurung back, the Binoy faction has embarked on a show of strength with rallies throughout the Hills.

On Saturday, the GJM (Binoy) held a mammoth rally in Kurseong and another in Mirik. A similar rally is lined up for Darjeeling on Monday.

"In 2017, when the administration had failed, Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa had reinstated peace in the Hills. Bimal Gurung's selfish motives had spawned the unrest and problems in the Hills for which the public suffered. Under no condition or pressure will we join hands or share political space with Gurung. He is the cause of all the woes in the Hills," declared Keshav Raj Pokhrel, GJM (Binoy), spokesperson.