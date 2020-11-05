Political slugfest continues between two GJM factions

Darjeeling: The day after Binoy Tamang had declared Bimal Gurung, "a closed chapter," a voice recording followed by a life stream of Gurung made an appearance in social media in which Gurung declared that his chapter is not closed yet.



He further urged his supporters in the Hills to beef up their political activities.

Following a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, GJM President Binoy Tamang had declared that Gurung and Giri's chapter had closed and that they were non entities in the political circles of North Bengal and the Hills.

Following this statement, the GJM (Gurung) camp was abuzz with activity on Wednesday in social media. Youth leader Prakash Gurung, floated a video clip on Wednesday morning in which he stated with the return of Gurung will finally end the 3 years of misrule, undemocratic means and politics of intimidation in the Hills.

"It is just a matter of days before Bimal Gurung returns to the Hills," declared Prakash Gurung, who has been absconding along with Bimal Gurung.

He stated that attempts were being made in the name of peace rallies by the Binoy faction to stop the displaced people (of the 2017 agitation) from returning to their homes in the Hills.

Later during the day an audio clip followed by a video life stream to a Nepali news channel appeared on social media in which Gurung declared that his chapter is not closed yet. "We are playing this match cautiously so that we do not lose any wickets. It is like a test match," stated Gurung.

Taking a dig at Tamang and Anit Thapa, Gurung stated that people did not like the duo and that the last MP election and Assembly by election results are a pointer to this. "Don't get misled. I will be there in the field soon. In the meantime you all should take up political programmes with gusto" prescribed Gurung to his supporters through the live stream.

The Binoy camp countered Gurung's allegations. "We know Gurung's brand of democracy. Forcing people to wear traditional clothes else smearing black paint on their faces in public; stopping Madan Tamang from holding rallies; Stopping Subash Ghising's wife's dead body from being brought to the Hills are some of the examples of Gurung's brand of democracy. We want to end this brand of politics forever in the Hills," stated Alok Kanta Mani Thulung, youth wing leader.

Thulung attributed Gurung supported BJP candidate's victory in the Parliamentary elections to the Gorkhaland issue. "Now you have lost both Gorkhaland and BJP. What happens to you if CM Mamata Banerjee also pulls out?"