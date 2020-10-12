'Political party giving communal colour in narrow fractious & partisan interest'

Kolkata: Without naming BJP, the Bengal government has accused "a political party" of giving communal colour in "narrow political interest" to the incident in which the turban of a Sikh participant fell off during a scuffle with the police in last week's march to Nabanna.



The "communal colour in narrow fractious and partisan interest" has been given to the incident that took place in an "agitation programme", which was "not authorised", when Sikh brothers and sisters live in Bengal in perfect peace and harmony".

Police on Thursday arrested one Balbindar Singh, who is a bodyguard of a BJP leader, when he was found carrying a revolver during the protest rally at Howrah Maidan. His turban had fallen off automatically, without any attempt to do so by the police, as there was a scuffle when he was caught with the revolver.

In a bid to foil the attempt to defame Bengal by giving the incident a "communal colour", the state Home department on Sunday tweeted: "Our Sikh brothers and sisters live here in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony, in happiness and tranquillity, with respect from all of us for their faith and practices."

Stating that the person was arrested for carrying firearms illegally, the Home department further stated: "A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm amidst agitationists in an agitation that was not authorized is now being twisted out of context, being distorted, and being given communal colours in fractious and partisan interest."

"One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interest in a manner that Bengal does not believe in," the Home department further mentioned in its tweet adding that "Policing was done as per law, but highest respect for the Sikh path and ways from Government of West Bengal is affirmed".

The attempt to tweak the actual incident comes even after the West Bengal Police has also clarified in a tweet on Saturday that it was never their intention to hurt the sentiments of any community as the state police respects all religions. "The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state," the state police had further mentioned in its tweet.

Expressing his shock over the tweak given to the incident, Former Director General of Police Bhupinder Singh opined that it is unfortunate that such an insignificant incident has been brought to limelight in social media. He also stated that during his 35 years of his career in Bengal many times his turban fell off while performing law and order duty. Stating that incidents of turban falling off during scuffles with the police at protest marches over Farm Bills is taking place in Punjab, he questioned that "If it is not a controversy there, why is it taking place in Bengal".

Meanwhile, Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat has written a letter to Manjinder Singh Sirsa Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee and condemned the heinous role of BJP in trying to disturb the relation between the Sikhs and the Bengalis who have been staying peacefully here for decades.

In the letter, the president of Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat urged BJP to give up its hypocrisy and "stop shedding crocodile tears" for the incident in which Balbindar Singh had fallen off.

"Moreover, we denounce your hypocrisy. You are standing broad-chested and loud today with the incident in Kolkata. Where was your bravery when your bosses, the Badals, had indignantly torn out the clothes of the Akal Takath Jathedar and thrown off his turban? Where were you hiding then?" the president mentioned in the letter adding that "we are all known of your reputation as a political chameleon, and you have come to Kolkata, shedding crocodile tears, trying to use such a sensitive incident to build your political position. No Sikh of Kolkata will entertain you. The Sikhs in Kolkata are capable enough to protect their own dignity. We have no need for your phoney help."

Veteran journalist Bachan Singh Saral also condemned the move of giving the incident a political and communal colour stating that people from Sikh community and Bengalis share a healthy and peaceful relation in Bengal.

Meanwhile, police custody of Balbindar has been extended for eight days when produced before the Court in Howrah on Sunday.