Polio: Six pockets in city under constant surveillance

kolkata: After vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV) has been found in Kolkata, around six pockets in the city have been under constant monitoring and surveillance is being carried out in these places. State health department officials have however assured that VDPV is not a cause of concern as it is not a wild polio virus that spreads. Incidentally, polio virus was found from a sewerage sample in Metiabruz which was later detected as VDPV virus. Such detection happens during routine surveillance procedures. Six pockets where the surveillance is being carried out are situated in Shyamlal Lane, World Vision School area, Dhapa Lockgate, Maheshtala and Narkeldanga.



According to sources, the detection was done more than two months ago. Since then the experts were working out to find any case of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) in that locality. No such case has been found yet. State health department and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are carrying out surveillance in six pockets. The state health department, along with agencies like WHO and UNICEF, conducts regular surveillance on polio. Earlier, such a positive case was also detected from a sewerage sample in Topsia under KMC's borough 7.

The polio virus was detected in the Metiabruz area in a joint venture with UNICEF. Survey is often conducted occasionally in different slum areas of Kolkata.

The last time polio was detected was in a child in Howrah in 2011. In 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared India a polio-free country.