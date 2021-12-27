Top
Police won't treat you with kid loves if you flex muscles in civic polls: TMC MLA tells party workers

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Bhowmik on Sunday cautioned party workers against using strong-arm tactics in the upcoming municipal polls in North 24 Parganas district, asserting that police will not treat them with kid gloves if unfair means were adopted.

Bhowmik, at a party workers' meeting in Ichhapore, said they should not repeat muscle-flexing exercise if that was pursued in any local body polls in the past .

"Police won't treat you with kid gloves if you do anything wrong just because you belong to our party," he said.


PTI

PTI


